Limestone County jumped from "moderate risk" to "very high risk" of COVID-19 transmission in the weekly designation by the Alabama Department of Public Health released today, while Morgan County remained at "high risk" and Lawrence County dropped from "high risk" to "moderate risk."
Today’s assessment is based on data from the week that ended Saturday.
The risk level assessments came as COVID-19 hospitalizations locally remained at record highs and as Lawrence County saw a record number of new cases.
Decatur Morgan Hospital had the most ever confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients today, at 103. Seventeen of those patients were in the ICU and 14 were on ventilators, also records.
Athens-Limestone Hospital's 26 patients confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 was also a record. Seven were in ICU, including one on a ventilator.
ADPH reported today that 155 Morgan County residents had new cases of COVID-19, and confirmed one additional death from the virus. Sixty-two Morgan residents have died of the disease.
ADPH reported 45 new cases among Lawrence County residents, by far its highest one-day total. The second highest, on Nov. 19, was 28. Thirty-six Lawrence County residents have died of the disease.
Ninety-one Limestone County residents were newly infected with the disease, the second highest one day count since the pandemic began. The highest, 97, was on Tuesday. ADPH confirmed one Limestone County death today, bringing the cumulative death toll to 49.
