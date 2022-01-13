The latest surge in COVID-19 has hospitals and schools struggling as they deal with staff shortages.
At Decatur City Schools this week, more staff members were out due to COVID than at any time during the pandemic.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said Tuesday that the system had 525 students out Monday with confirmed or possible COVID and hit a new record for "the number of staff that were isolated or positive or awaiting results. We were right at 70, which is a peak at one time for us.
“So we’re basically limping along doing the best we can. There’s not a department or school that’s not impacted right now.”
Both Decatur Morgan Hospital and Athens-Limestone Hospital, with rapidly climbing COVID patient counts, are also struggling with COVID-related staffing shortages. Anita Walden, chief nursing officer at Decatur Morgan, said 90 staff were out Wednesday. Athens-Limestone Hospital had 58 staff members out Tuesday, according to Max Tunstill, chief nursing officer.
Satterfield said there’s no definitive formula for determining when or if schools will go virtual, but keeping a classroom or building open when 15% of staff or 15% of students are absent is problematic. Several classrooms and schools were approaching that percentage Tuesday.
“Right now I don’t want to give a forecast, but we’re managing day to day, hour by hour,” Satterfield said. “We might (go virtual) by classroom or by school. That’s our plan right now, to manage that by classroom or school.”
He said Superintendent Michael Douglas has the authority to go virtual without board approval, but he would consult with the board before ending in-person classes systemwide. Several factors go into deciding whether to go virtual, Satterfield said.
“First of all, if we start seeing classroom-to-classroom transmission, even student-to-teacher and teacher-to-student, there’s a threshold where … if we see the transmission and we can connect the dots as in-school transmission, we have to declare that as an outbreak,” Satterfield said. “That would be something where we shut down a classroom.”
So far, he said, many of the COVID-related absences involve staff and students who contracted the virus over the holiday, not in the classroom.
Whether or not 15% of staff are absent, the decision on whether to go virtual can be dependent on other factors.
“If you’ve got every teacher at a certain grade level out, then that becomes difficult because you have no one to really guide the subs and instruct them,” he said. “Our principals are doing a good job, and they’re really to be commended about how they’re handling it. They’re being creative. It’s basically an all-hands-on-deck type situation.”
Satterfield said any mask mandate would require board approval since it does not involve instructional methods.
“The board meeting’s next week (on Tuesday). I’m sure there will be some discussion then, but right now we’re just trying to manage it by departments and locations the best we can,” he said.
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers, a pediatrician trained in infection control, said universal masking in schools is especially important with the highly transmissible omicron variant.
“(The Alabama Department of Public Health has) recommended schoolwide masking throughout this pandemic. This is not a new recommendation from us,” Landers said. “I think it’s very, very important given the situation that we have now and the numbers of children that we’re starting to see in schools that have COVID, and the teachers and staff as well.
“Given where we are at the moment, it would be prudent for every school in the state of Alabama to have masking in those schools as one of the mitigation standards. We talk about masks, we talk about handwashing, we talk about distancing. All three of those have to be in place.”
Of the 2,043 people hospitalized with COVID statewide Wednesday, 69 were children. Seven of those were in intensive care.
Even if students do not develop severe symptoms, Landers said, they may infect people who do.
---
Hospitals
While the omicron variant of the coronavirus that experts agree is driving the state’s COVID-19 surge appears to be less severe for most people, it is taking a toll on hospitals locally and statewide.
“The hospitals are really, really struggling,” said Dr. Don Williamson, president of the Alabama Hospital Association and former state health officer. “We have hospitals with literally hundreds of employees out. I talked to a hospital administrator who said they’re trying to figure out how to cover in-patient medical care because their doctors are all getting sick.
“In talking with hospitals, the general sense is that we’re in a worse situation now than we were in August and September. (There are not as many patients), but fewer staff to take care of those patients.”
Decatur Morgan Hospital President Kelli Powers said that statewide problem has also taken root at her hospital.
“It’s just terrible,” she said. “We don’t have enough staff, so we’re having to hold a lot of patients in the emergency room.”
She said many people with minor COVID symptoms are coming to the emergency room for testing, which strains staffing even more. She stressed that people without serious symptoms should get tested elsewhere. Drive-thru testing is available today until 2 p.m. at the hospital’s Parkway campus, and also is available at county health departments.
Decatur Morgan Hospital had 47 COVID patients Wednesday and Athens-Limestone had 20. For both hospitals, that’s more than double the number they had two weeks ago.
“The thing that really concerns me is that none of these people are getting their booster shots,” Powers said. “What we’re seeing is that if you’re vaccinated and you have your booster shot and you get COVID, it’s a mild case not requiring hospitalization.”
On Tuesday, she said, 13 of the 43 patients who were hospitalized with COVID had been vaccinated. At least 11 of the 13 — she didn’t have information on the other two — had not had booster shots. None of the ICU patients had been vaccinated.
“I’ve got a lot of patients in their 60s, 70s, some in their 50s, in the hospital when if they had just gotten their booster shot, I don’t think they would have to be hospitalized,” Powers said.
Athens-Limestone Hospital last week had to stop all in-patient elective procedures because it was approaching bed capacity, Tunstill said.
Like Powers, he said the correlation between non-vaccinated status and hospitalization is striking.
“Most of the ones that are hospitalized are unvaccinated,” he said. “That is a huge preventer of hospitalizations if you do get your vaccinations.”
He said he’s seeing more young people — in their 30s and 40s — hospitalized, and he suspects the lower ages reflect the fact that the age group has been more resistant to vaccines than the elderly.
The statewide vaccination rate — which does not account for whether people have also had a booster — is 44.4%, one of the lowest rates in the nation. Local counties are all below that rate. Limestone’s vaccination rate is 44%, followed by Morgan at 41.9% and Lawrence at 38.6%.
Tunstill said the statewide COVID surge is causing other problems for Athens-Limestone. Patients who need specialized care at a larger hospital frequently must wait at Athens-Limestone Hospital for a bed to become available at the larger facility.
“A lot of times we’re having long waits to get those people transferred. It’s hard when you can’t provide the specialty services and get the people where they need to be,” he said. “Our sister hospitals and all the larger facilities are full because of COVID and other sick patients.”
