An increase in sightings of coyotes in neighborhoods around Decatur, which an expert said is partly seasonal because they're nursing pups, has some residents wary of the threat they pose to pets.
“I’ve seen two coyotes in a drainage ditch near a wooded area,” said Faye Meads, a retired educator who lives in Southwest Decatur. “I believe coyotes are using drainage ditches as their superhighway system from one end of town to the other. There should not have to be so many sightings to get anybody’s attention.”
Meads said she knows of cat owners who have had their pets killed.
“Cats and dogs have the right to fresh air without being threatened by coyotes,” she said. “It’s not very fair to pet owners in this city who invest their love, time and money. I’m concerned about other people who have lost pets under mysterious circumstances and the hurt they have endured. Pets are members of the family. The coyotes shouldn’t be living in our neighborhoods.”
Helen Holland, a real estate agent, and Julie Reding, a 62-year-old retiree, agree with Meads.
Holland said she has seen coyotes behind her backyard in Southwest Decatur.
“They don’t have anywhere to go,” she said about the coyotes. “Domestic animals are gourmet food for them. We’ve moved in on their land. What was once wooded areas are now soccer fields, high schools and subdivisions. There are no wild animals for them to hunt.”
Reding said she recently saw an adult coyote on 14th Street “trotting along not scared, and my daughter saw a coyote with a cat in its mouth over by the railroad tracks.”
A couple of weeks ago, she saw two coyotes off Presbyterian Drive Southwest near her home, raising concerns about her English bulldog. “My dog Bailey is 70 pounds and she only goes out when I go out because of the coyotes,” she said.
Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez said animal control occasionally receives calls about coyotes spotted in neighborhoods. She said if residents have coyotes in their neighborhoods animal control will come out and spray Bonide Repels-All around their property.
The spray has the active ingredient of putrescent eggs, cloves and garlic oil and “it triggers the natural instinct to escape/avoid and the pest leaves,” according to the manufacturer’s website. The spray can be purchased at local hardware stores for about $15 for a 32-ounce bottle.
For Chris Keenum, the story of coyotes roaming Decatur neighborhoods is old news. He said sightings spike from May through early July each year because adult female coyotes need meat to produce milk for their pups, who are nursing.
The owner of Keenum’s Wild Animal Control, the 58-year-old and his wife Allison have been trapping coyotes and other wildlife for the past 26 years. Keenum said a few years ago his industrial demand grew, and he was forced to drop residential trapping.
“This time of year we see an increase in them getting cats and dogs,” he said. “When pups are born that is a game-changer for the coyotes. Cats and small dogs are vulnerable. Cats are no problem for them to catch. After July, it stops. Reports of missing cats and dogs stop.”
He said urban coyotes are brazen.
“The urban coyote has no fear,” Keenum said. “Unless they get hit by a car, they have no natural enemy to be afraid of. You can’t get out a 12-gauge shotgun and start shooting. People are afraid of them. Coyotes are here to stay. More and more coyotes are getting urbanized, getting bolder. They’ll die of old age.”
He said there are still some easy things homeowners can do to chase coyotes away.
“If one is hanging around your house or neighborhood, don’t let them get comfortable there. Harass them, throw something at them. Don’t put food out for them,” he said. “Make a loud noise. Do something within the law that will (let them know) they’re not welcome there.”
Keenum said the transformation of farmland into residential subdivisions has all kinds of wildlife living among us.
“My theory is where a cotton field once stood, there are now 200 houses in five years,” he said. “The wildlife couldn’t find much food in a cotton field, but now in the same area are sod yards, ponds, cats, dogs. Homeowners have created a whole ecosystem. Now our neighborhoods are attracting mice, squirrels, deer. All animals adapt. Trees create shade. Gardens have food.
"You’ve created a habitat. You built it like they like it.”
Coyotes are not native to Alabama.
