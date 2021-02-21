With skies clearing and ice melting after last week’s winter ice storm, weary road crews across the region are turning their attention to winter debris removal and patching potholes.
Supervisors said it was too early to determine the storm’s cost to local governments but all agree overtime hours and material costs will be discussed in coming weeks.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said better weather is in the forecast this week.
“Sunday we’ll reach a high of 60 with sunny conditions,” NWS Meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft said. “It’ll be breezy with gusts about 20 miles per hour. We’ll see a 90% chance of rain after midnight but we won’t see anything like we had this past week.”
Ravenscraft said Monday’s high will be 54 with a 50% chance of rain before noon. Monday night the low will be 33 and clear, she said. Tuesday’s high will be 63 and clear, she said.
Rickey Terry, director of Street and Environmental Services for Decatur, and other road personnel are asking area residents to be patient about the coming increase in potholes.
“Indeed, the weather we had has caused potholes,” Terry said. “The streets start heaving from the freezing, thawing, freezing, thawing and potholes form. But right now it’s too early and too cold to worry about patching potholes. They’ll form after the weather warms.”
--
Morgan County
In Morgan County, commissioners said they expect pothole repairs could begin as early as Monday.
District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark said the Old Moulton Road and Mud Tavern areas had the most trees fall because of ice and snow last week.
“It was the worst from Somerville to the Lawrence County line,” he said. Clark said it took about 25 tons of sand and two pallets of salt last week to treat the roads.
He estimated his crew totaled about 40 to 50 hours of overtime.
In District 3, Commissioner Don Stisher said several vehicles slid off roads last week but no injuries were reported.
He said Morgan County 41, Morgan County 55, Lacon Road, Old U.S. 31 and roads in Massey and Battleground were the trouble areas.
“Overall though, we’re very fortunate. We dodged a bullet. It could have been a lot worse,” he said.
He said the tree-trimming partnership between the county and Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. saved power lines in the storm.
“District 3 didn’t lose power,” he said. “Tree limbs are removed and trees are topped out during the year. People complain and don’t understand why we cut and remove the threat to the power lines, but people like to have power and heat when a storm like this one freezes the region.”
He said his crews logged about 40 hours of overtime last week. “We’ve got to keep the roads safe,” he said.
He urged residents who see potholes that need to be patched to contact their district shops. He hopes District 3 patching will begin Monday.
“We’ve got a dedicated truck for potholes. It will be out again Monday morning if weather permits,” he said.
District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie said he was surprised the storm didn’t materialize much in his district, which includes 10 mountain roads. “That is unusual. My district usually gets hit the hardest,” he said.
He said Union Hill Road had a downed tree on it at one time and his district had a couple of overtime hours among its nine crew members.
Despite having crews out at 3:30 a.m. Thursday and several roads cleared 90 minutes later, District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest said his crew of eight only logged about five hours of overtime.
He said he was concerned about three wrecks on Kirby Bridge Road that had no reported injuries.
“It was a very unusual winter event for us,” he said. “Snow wasn’t sticking during the day (Thursday) and that made our job easier. We’re blessed it didn’t hit us harder than it did.”
---
Lawrence County
On Friday afternoon, Lawrence County Engineer Winston Sitton said his crews are still battling falling trees.
“The west side of the county and Bankhead National Forest were hit the hardest,” he said. “We’re clearing roads in the forest and will be into next week. Trees are continuing to fall all around.”
He said his crew of 13 and eight vehicles were used in clearing more than 300 trees downed in the roadways. He said Ridge Road and Leola Road in Bankhead National Forest were the two hardest-hit county roads.
“Every road in Bankhead had trees down," he said. "We cleared trees one day and people were re-trapped the next day.
“We’re way over in overtime hours. Our guys probably had over 60 hours during the week. This is by far the worst winter weather we’ve had in my 3½ years in Lawrence County and the worst stretch in the past decade since I became a county engineer.”
He said it might be a couple of weeks before his crew can address potholes. “Next week, we’ll still be clearing trees out of ditches and along the roads. We’ll be cleaning up for weeks.”
Sitton said the Alabama Department of Transportation kept roads open so his crews could get to the county areas.
“We’ve also had some individual citizens help,” he said. “People in Lawrence County are pretty independent. Some have chainsaws and tractors and were able to move trees on their own. … We have a good supply of cold mix asphalt to help us patch. We have to ensure all of the roads are safe (and then) we can address the pothole issue."
---
Limestone County
Limestone County spokeswoman Michelle Williamson said the county is still working to make sure all roads are safe, especially those in the west and northwest portions of the county which were more negatively impacted.
She said it was too early to say when pothole patching might begin and how many hours crews worked.
ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett on Friday said it appears nearly all of the ice and snow was off the roads, but not out of the picture. “Roads are all clear, but there will be some ice and snow along the shoulders for a few days, especially where the sun doesn’t hit. We’ll have crews treating that stuff.”
He said state crews will begin doing routine maintenance including patching potholes early this week.
“Anytime you have extreme cold temperatures and precipitation like we had, it is a recipe for potholes,” he said.
