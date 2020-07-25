A Cullman County woman died and a Hartselle man was injured early Friday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Cullman, according to a state trooper.
Jesslyn Ann Nicole Hood, 19, was a passenger in a Jeep Patriot driven by Austin Edward Turrentine, 19, of Hartselle, when the Jeep left the roadway on Cullman County 1223 and struck a tree at about 3:45 a.m. Friday, said Senior Trooper Chuck Daniel, in a release.
According to Daniel, Hood, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, and Turrentine was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. No other information was available.
Troopers continue to investigate the crash, which occurred 3 miles north of Cullman.
