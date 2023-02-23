Vegetables fresh from the earth are pretty much the healthiest thing you can eat.
Locavores — people who eat mostly local food — often would rather dig into their pockets to buy fresh produce than shovel dirt to grow their own. Those consumers can shop at Decatur and Athens farmers markets for a cornucopia of local crops.
Both markets have seen an increase in customers over the past few years. Both are planning improvements.
The Morgan County-Decatur Farmers Market sells to customers from Athens, Trinity, Moulton, Russellville, Winston County and beyond, said vendor Marilyn Champion.
Her family operates the 20-acre Champion Farms in Falkville. Their crops include sweet corn, watermelons, cantaloupes, peppers, squash, green beans, okra, greens, beets, carrots and more. They plant between 500 and 1,000 tomato plants each year, and once put out 25,000 strawberry plants.
“I don’t want to do that again,” she said with a laugh.
The appeal of local farm produce is simple: better taste and nutrition, support for the community and products people can trust.
“They want to know where their stuff is coming from,” Champion said. “That’s the main thing. They know it’s going to taste a whole lot better.”
Customers are “getting to know the farmer, and they just want fresh local fruits and vegetables,” she said. “They just know it tastes so much better when it’s picked that day.”
The Champions pick every day in season and take the produce straight to the market or their farm stand. They have been at the Decatur market longer than anybody, she said. Her mother sold produce from a truck downtown years ago, before the market even began.
When the market shut down during COVID, “we had to go door to door,” Champion said.
The Decatur market started downtown in 1937 and moved to the current pavilion on First Avenue Southeast in 1984, said market board chair Laura Ritch.
A planned expansion has been delayed but should be getting under way soon, Ritch indicated. The original project estimate was $2.7 million.
“The major thing is to rebuild it so it’s a safe foundation to hold up that metal roof,” said Ritch.
“We want to make it a beautiful farmers market and make it attractive and bring people downtown because it’s pretty, it’s nice, it’s got tables outside to eat on, and trees. It won’t have any more spaces. It’s already got 38 spaces, and that’s a lot.”
At peak season, the market accommodates roughly 10 more sellers under tents.
“We could use more farmers,” said market manager Johnny Lawrence. “We’ve got a lot of craft people wanting to come in. During peak season we don’t allow much other than vegetables, fruits and meats, and maybe some baked goods, maybe some soap.”
Athens refresh
The Athens Main Street business development organization, which manages Tuesday and Saturday markets at the Green Street Market Pavilion, just announced a major renovation.
The $130,000 project will include fresh paint for the pavilion, improved landscaping, a new roof, local art, sunshades and drainage basin cleanup. New multi-use areas will provide spaces for youth educational programs and community events.
With the approval of the Limestone County Commission, the park will be named the Athens Farmers Market at Doug Gates Park. Gates was an Athens Main Street board member and downtown proponent.
The project will include refurbishing the site and creating a place for other community events, said Main Street Executive Director Tere Richardson.
“This will afford us an opportunity to invite more vendors,” she said.
The pavilion renovations should be completed by May. The entertainment pavilion should be ready by May 2024.
The Tuesday-morning Athens market is shifting to an afternoon and evening schedule to accommodate those who want to shop after work or after the school pickup line.
“We’ve been doing Tuesday for a year now and we are seeing a huge increase in interest from vendors and patrons over the past few years,” said Richardson. “We’ve been very pleased with the growth of our market. Last year we had a waiting list for vendors on Saturday.”
The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries certifies markets that sell products grown or made in Alabama.
“We are an Alabama-certified farmers market,” said Richardson. “The vendors have to be local.”
Alabama has 173 state-sanctioned farmers markets but only 54 that are certified, said Don Wambles, director of Ag Promotions for the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries.
The Athens market has “a combination of farmers, artisans and prepared food vendors,” Richardson said. The roughly 30 vendors are from Limestone, Morgan and Madison counties and southern Tennessee.
The county built the Athens pavilion on West Green Street three blocks off the downtown square in 1986. It features vendor tables, electrical connections and overhead fans.
“Our vendors love it,” Richardson said. “Our patrons love the market because we have such a wide variety of vendors.”
Because of the social media reach the Athens Main Street organization has, “our farmers and our artisans and our prepared food vendors don’t really have to do promotion themselves,” she said.
The market provides a festive atmosphere with musicians on Saturdays, a gathering spot for relaxing, and gardening education or face painting for kids. Certain days carry themes like strawberry shortcake in strawberry season. Tomato sandwich day in summer is especially popular.
Seniors have been farmers market shoppers for years, but younger people seem to be turning to freshly grown produce as well.
“We see the 25- to 40-year-old crowd coming,” Richardson said. “They’re bringing their little ones now.”
Surprisingly, the market saw more shoppers during COVID’s peak.
“What we saw — especially when we had COVID in our midst — people started to take to heart supporting local businesses and local farmers,” she said. “We at Main Street did a really huge push to try to keep our small businesses in the forefront of everybody’s mind.
“Our farmers are our very first small businesses.”
