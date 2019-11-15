HUNTSVILLE — A prosecutor says he won’t pursue charges against police officers who shot and killed a man in Alabama.
Madison County District Attorney Rob Broussard told a news conference Friday that Madison police were justified in fatally shooting 39-year-old Dana Fletcher last month.
Fletcher’s wife has maintained he wasn’t armed when police confronted him outside a gymnasium where he was inside a van with the woman and their daughter.
But Broussard released a still image taken from police video that shows what appears to be a handgun in Fletcher’s left hand. He says the man repeatedly told police to shoot him before they opened fire.
An attorney for Fletcher’s widow didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.
Five officers remain on administrative leave over the shooting.
