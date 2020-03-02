Damaging winds with large hail and a possible tornado could move through the Valley from 10 p.m. today until 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Jennifer Saari, NWS meteorologist, said severe thunderstorms would be moving in Monday afternoon and intensify during the night. She said the rain should move out of the area by Thursday afternoon after dropping about 2 inches on the Valley the next three days.
“It’s Alabama and this time of year we can’t rule out an isolated tornado tonight and Tuesday,” she said. “On Tuesday, we’ll have numerous showers and thunderstorms move through."
Highs will reach 67 and lows Tuesday night at 48, the National Weather Service said.
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency Director Eddie Hicks said his office will be monitoring flooding concerns and possible downed trees.
“Hopefully, we’ve had enough drainage that flooding won’t be a problem,” he said. “But it won’t be a surprise if the winds topple some trees. There’s a lot of trees out there standing in soft soil.”
