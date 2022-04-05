Damaging winds and large hail are expected in the Decatur area Wednesday, and severe thunderstorms and tornado development are possible.
Emergency management specialists said residents should stay weather alert.
“We’re still expecting a line of thunderstorms to develop,” said forecaster Dan Dixon of the National Weather Service in Huntsville. “The greatest severe weather threat from the storm tomorrow is just going to be damaging straight line winds up to 60 mph. We certainly cannot rule out the possibility of a tornado also.”
Dixon said that the thunderstorms will develop in the Decatur area between noon and 4 p.m. Wednesday.
“The winds won’t be as intense as they were last week, but we’re still looking at wind speeds of over 50 mph,” Dixon said.
Forecaster Andy Kula said the weather will result from a cold front that will move into the Decatur area this morning.
Daphne Ellison, emergency management specialist with Limestone County EMA, said that residents need to find a way to receive multiple weather alerts and make sure they have a way to charge their cellphones.
“If we have power outages, people need to have their phones fully charged,” Ellison said. “Any power radios and flashlights, you need to make sure you have good batteries.”
Ellison also encouraged residents to tie down large objects on their property, like trampolines.
“(Trampolines) are usually the ones that go flying through the air and into power lines or trees,” Ellison said.
Dixon said temperatures in the Decatur area Wednesday will reach a high of around 77 degrees and drop to 44 degrees that evening. He said high temperatures throughout the rest of the week will be between 50 and 60 degrees except for Sunday, where they will be in the low 70s.
Kula said the lows for the rest of the week will be 44 on Thursday, 42 on Friday, 35 on Saturday, and 37 on Sunday. He said there could be a potential for frost on Sunday morning if wind speeds decrease.
Donna Cole of Smarty Plants in Decatur said that if there is a threat of frost on Sunday morning, residents need to bring hanging plants inside Saturday night.
"Some people have already planted their vegetable gardens, which is not a good idea to do right now," Cole said. "They can do what they can, but the ground is really cold and saturated right now in addition to cooler weather and tomatoes and peppers don't like that."
Kula said the threat for severe weather today is low.
"Damaging winds and large hail are the biggest threats right now if we get severe weather tomorrow," Kula said. "And that's "if" we get severe weather."
