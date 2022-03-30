Storms with damaging winds of up to 80 mph and possible tornadoes are expected in the Decatur area tonight, and emergency specialists recommend having a way to receive multiple weather alerts.
Forecaster Kris White with the National Weather Service in Huntsville said wind gusts will begin early this afternoon with speeds of up to 50 mph, but those speeds will increase between 8 and 10 p.m.
“We’re more than likely going to see some damaging winds with a line of storms across the (Morgan County) area,” White said. “There will be heavy rain up to and maybe a little over an inch, but we’re thinking it will be quick. We’re also seeing the possibility of a tornado or two.”
Forecaster Andy Kula recommended Morgan County residents tie down loose objects on their property to protect them against the winds.
“Even without the storms, I would advise (tying down objects)," he said. "Anything loose outside is going to blow around and cause hazard. The winds are not going to be isolated. We’re probably going to see quite a few reports of high wind speeds capable of damage.”
Kula said it's possible the National Weather Service will issue a severe thunderstorm warning this evening.
All Decatur City Schools activities, including Extended Day After School Care, will end at 5 p.m. because of the weather threat. Most other area schools are out for spring break this week.
Hilary Granbois of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency encourages residents to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts and not to rely solely on the outdoor warning system.
“If people still have power, they can get alerts from the TV obviously, but there’s apps that they can download on their smartphones,” Granbois said. “We also encourage people to sign up for Morgan Alert (morgancoema.com/alerts).”
Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service are available for local counties through The Decatur Daily's Textcaster system at tinyurl.com/2p8j87dt.
Granbois said residents should also check ready.gov to get a comprehensive list of items needed in an emergency kit.
Darren Tucker, director of Morgan County animal control, said pets should be placed in a secure area that will protect them from falling trees or other large objects.
“Because the ground will be so saturated with water, trees will be easy to blow over,” Tucker said. “So if (pets) have some kind of shelter that would be good.”
Decatur's swim team already has canceled its afternoon practice for today at the Aquadome pool, and swim coach Dawn McAfee said the pool will close at 5 p.m.
