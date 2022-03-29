Damaging wind gusts of up to 80 mph are possible in the Decatur area Wednesday night along with some rain and the potential for a tornado.
Kris White of the National Weather Service in Huntsville said that it will start to get windy during early afternoon hours Wednesday with speeds of up to 50 mph, but he thinks the wind will gain speed between 8 and 10 p.m.
“We’re more than likely going to see some damaging winds with a line of storms across the (Morgan County) area,” White said. “There will be heavy rain up to and maybe a little over an inch but we’re thinking it will be quick. We’re also seeing the possibility of a tornado or two.”
