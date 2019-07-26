The Decatur City Council has scheduled called work sessions for Aug. 12-13 to receives reports from local nonprofit agencies on fiscal 2020 budget requests.
Both sessions are scheduled for 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. They will be held on the seventh floor of City Hall.
