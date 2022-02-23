What motivated you to join your field? I grew up watching my father, Lee Hartsell, as an educator, principal and superintendent. I love learning and working with students. I started out as a math teacher but quickly realized my true passion was for the library. I went back and got my master's in Library Science. I love books, reading, working with other educators and connecting students to information.
What’s the most challenging part of your job? The most challenging part of my job lately has been managing all the technology issues that my students deal with. All of our students have a Chromebook for school. There are daily problems that crop up. It can get be a lot to deal with.
What’s the most satisfying part of your job? The most satisfying part of my job is connecting students to books that they love. My students want to read books they can hold in their hands. They prefer that to digital copies of books. I love reading new books and keeping up with what students want to read.
Tell about an interesting or rewarding moment in your field? Since I have been working at Hartselle Intermediate School, I have been part of our character initiative. At HIS, we feel like we need to build relationships, create a caring community and give students opportunities to grow through character development. For several years, we have developed a Tiger Way Character Initiative that focuses on hard work and integrity leading to success. We were honored to be chosen as a National School of Character in 2020, and I am humbled and pleased that my efforts played a part in this.
How did the pandemic impact your work and how did you overcome obstacles? The pandemic has definitely made work a challenge. When we first went home in March of 2020, we had to figure out a way to get a Chromebook into the hands of every student who needed one. In my role as school instructional technology facilitator, I had to support teachers in creating meaningful online instruction. It was hard to make sure students were reading because they were not here to visit the library. We did identify some online tools and I created a HIS library site that I shared with students. It had links to our library system, book request forms, and ebooks they could read.
