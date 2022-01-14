The Decatur and Hartselle school systems will switch to virtual instruction beginning today because of rising numbers of COVID-19 cases that left about 1,000 Decatur students and staff members at home on Thursday.
“We can’t get it under control,” Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
Decatur City Schools will remain virtual all next week after observing the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday and return to in-person classes Jan. 24.
"Sports will continue during this virtual period," a DCS statement said. "It is recommended if players are practicing or playing indoors to wear a mask."
Hartselle students are scheduled to return to in-person instruction Wednesday.
Decatur schools reported 812 students and 138 active staff members on COVID quarantine and isolation Thursday. This was up from 525 students and 70 staff members on Monday.
“I probably have another 100 teachers that are out,” Douglas said. “They’re either waiting on tests, can’t find a test, their kids are sick, or they have the flu or sinus infection.”
Douglas said that 11 of the Decatur system's 17 schools were understaffed because of absentees. He said the school system can't operate with the number of staff it had available.
Douglas said six schools had more than 15% of their staff in quarantine. Seven schools had more than 13% of the student population in quarantine.
“Austinville (Elementary) is down 36% of its staff, Julian Harris (Elementary) is down 30%, and Woodmeade (Elementary), Oak Park (Elementary), and Austin Middle are all down 15%,” Douglas said.
Douglas said that student numbers are not accurate because of the lack of nurses in the school system to monitor data.
“We’ve lost some nurses to the hospital this year and also, I think we’re down two or three nurses,” Douglas said. “They make more money at the hospital.”
Douglas said the virus has infected staff members in all positions, including bus drivers and workers within the Child Nutrition Program.
“I have no substitutes so I can’t even get (substitutes) in classrooms to watch kids when their teachers are out,” Douglas said.
The Decatur system's Child Nutrition Program will serve four days' worth of breakfast and lunch meals for students from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. Meals will be served from Decatur Middle, Oak Park Elementary, Frances Nungester Elementary, Banks-Caddell Elementary, Austin Middle, Austin Junior High and Ben Davis Elementary. The meals will require refrigeration, heating and cooking.
--
Hartselle schools
Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said her system also was dealing with staff shortages and couldn't continue operating with the limited staff available.
“The factor is the high rate of community transmission of COVID-19 and other typical illnesses for the time of year,” Jones said of the reason for switching to remote learning. “As we approach a long weekend, the transition to remote learning on Friday will provide our students and staff with five days of separation to slow the spread of the virus and allow those who are currently sick time to recover.”
--
Other school systems
Limestone County, Morgan County and Lawrence County schools had no plans to go virtual as of Thursday. Morgan County Schools reported that 5% of employees and 6% of students were in quarantine or isolation.
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he's taking school scheduling "day by day."
“Staffing is becoming an issue and we are concerned about all that," he said.
“The cases now are not as bad as they were when the delta (variant) hit,” Smith said. “But we’re seeing more staff numbers than there ever were before.”
Smith said the highest number of cases in both Lawrence County staff and students occurred during December 2020.
“I’d say we are getting close to that point again,” Smith said.
Limestone County spokeswoman Ashley Graves said that there were 193 students and 47 staff members in quarantine Thursday. She said that of those numbers, 66 new student cases and 11 new staff cases were reported on Thursday.
Dr. David Kimberlin, co-director of UAB and Children's of Alabama's Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, on Thursday said the best way to keep schools open is to require masking.
"None of us want schools to go virtual. It doesn't work as well," he said. "So we've got to do the work to make it not happen, or if it does happen because the omicron rocket ship has overwhelmed our community, then we need to mask and social distance ... so the duration of the virtual learning is as short as possible and we can get back into schools."
