Outside groups can no longer enter Decatur public schools as the district seeks to avoid coronavirus infection, and all area school systems are preparing for the virus.
“We’re not allowing outside volunteer groups to have access to our students and staff,” said Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of school safety and student services at Decatur City Schools. “We don’t know where they have been.”
Satterfield said the system has a continuity of operation plan and an e-learning plan if schools must close.
Also, he said the Alabama High School Athletic Association is urging schools to make spring regional and area contests a priority over the non-championship contests.
He said Decatur City Schools Athletic Director Watt Parker is working on formulating revised schedules.
“(AHSAA) didn’t make it mandatory,” Satterfield said. “We’re doing what we can to take precautions. We’re still monitoring every situation. We’re not trying to overreact. Every action is causing another reaction.”
He said DCS has not canceled any school-sponsored field trips out of state. He said three groups have trips planned next week to Orlando, Florida, and to Knoxville and Chattanooga in Tennessee.
“We are not restricting them at this time,” he said. “We are monitoring where they are going.”
The governor of Tennessee declared a state of emergency Thursday.
Satterfield said the sponsors have a checklist of things they can do to help make the trip safer and decrease the risk of spreading disease.
He said if they stop at a restaurant, chaperones put hand sanitizer in the students’ hands to ensure they are using it.
“We are looking at how we would isolate or transport a student back who may have gotten sick with the regular flu,” Satterfield said.
He said the system is using more precautions in an attempt to keep classrooms and buses germ-free.
“We’re continuing and intensifying our precautions,” he said. The system has been using hydrogen peroxide disinfectants the past three years with success. He said area hospitals use hydrogen peroxide instead of chloride-based disinfectants.
“A lot of chloride disinfectants have bleach that creates respiratory and skin irritation,” he said. “And hydrogen peroxide kills on contact.”
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said the school board is continuing to monitor the virus, but no field trips have been canceled as of Thursday afternoon.
Lee Willis, deputy superintendent for Morgan County Schools, said the teachers are asked to sanitize desks and work spaces.
He said the state is giving school employees who contact the disease 14 days to self-quarantine.
"If they have documentation that they have it and are self-quarantined, they get 14 days of leave" that won't count as sick days," Willis said after the Morgan County Board of Education work session Thursday.
In Athens, Assistant Superintendent Beth Patton said no plans have been changed, but the system is closely monitoring field trips.
“We do not plan to cancel anything at this very moment, but we will send out any updates as we have them,” Patton said in an email.
She said Athens City Schools are using extra hand sanitizers in the schools and doing extra spraying.
“We are utilizing normal cleaning procedures for flu season, which involves extra spraying and sanitizing,” she said.
In Lawrence County, Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said teachers have been asked to prepare lessons on paper and electronically in case the school system is ordered to shut down for an extended period of time.
“We’re developing a plan to reduce a loss of school days however we can,” he said. “We are following what the Centers for Disease Control is recommending.
“We’re evaluating our field trips and taking a hard look at out-of-state trips. Any trip that might include visiting a conference or somewhere that has a large gathering of about 250 people concerns us. If somebody on our trip gets sick, how are we going to respond?”
Smith said the students are being encouraged to do extra washing of their hands and to cough into their elbows if they don’t have a handkerchief.
Meanwhile, DCS Chief Financial Officer Melanie Maples gave a positive report to the school board Wednesday afternoon on the system’s finances, but she said the coronavirus could negatively impact the bottom line.
She said if schools were to close because of the virus, the child nutrition program would suffer because of the lack of lunchroom sales.
“I’m more worried about the overall sales tax,” she said. “If people stop going out to eat and we don’t have visitors here, we could see a large impact on sales tax declining.”
