One person was killed and a second person injured in a three-vehicle accident on Point Mallard Parkway about 11:20 a.m. today, according to authorities.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn and Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long confirmed the death in the accident about one-fourth mile north of the Wheeler National Wildlife Refuge headquarters.
Long said the name of the victim who died will be released when the family is notified. Another person was injured, but the injuries weren't life-threatening, according to Long.
Traffic in both directions was backed up more than a mile.
It appears a white Morgan County District 1 utility pickup and red sports car were involved in the collision and came to rest in the northbound lane of Alabama 67. A white Infiniti SUV also had damage to its driver side and was about 30 yards north of the other two vehicles.
Decatur Fire and Rescue also worked the scene.
The fatality was the second on Point Mallard Parkway in six weeks. A Somerville woman was killed June 25. Police said in that wreck 33-year-old Jonna McGuyre lost control of her Chevy Tahoe and hit two pickup trucks and an SUV before colliding head-on in the northbound lane with a Nissan Versa driven by 30-year-old Ramsey Williams, who was killed.
McGuyre, of 615 Sixth Ave. S.W., has since been charged with manslaughter in the June 25 crash. Court records say preliminary tests show she had drugs in her system at the time of the crash. McGuyre also was charged in July with possession of a controlled substance, for possessing meth at the time of the crash, Decatur police said.
