Two fatalities and four injuries were reported in northern Lawrence County as a storm brought high winds and possible tornadic activity early Monday night, according to authorities.
Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker said the deaths and injuries, one critical, were along Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road, southeast of Town Creek. All four of the injured, who authorities did not identify, were taken to area hospitals, he said.
“I can confirm two fatalities, four injuries and three mobile homes destroyed,” he said. “It’s a sad day here and I ask that people be in prayer for the community and families involved.”
County Engineer Winston Sitton said downed trees and power lines initially prevented first responders from reaching the damaged area.
“There are power lines and trees keeping anybody from getting in or out of there,” Sitton said about 6 p.m.
Lawrence County Sheriff Max Sanders was evaluating the damage at 8 p.m.
“We didn’t expect anything like this,” he said. “The people who died lived in mobile homes. We appreciate all of the agencies responding. Morgan County Sheriff’s Department, Hartselle Police Department and the Moulton Police Department all came over to assist anyway they could.”
Authorities could not immediately confirm whether it was a tornado that hit the area.
Joe Wheeler Electric Membership Corp. reported at 7:30 p.m. that 130 Lawrence County customers and six Morgan County customers were without power. According to the company’s website, most of the outages were along Lawrence County 265.
In Decatur, a large tree fell on a mobile home on 22nd Avenue Northwest and trapped the occupants, who were evacuated by Decatur Fire & Rescue. None of the four occupants were injured, Decatur police spokeswoman Emme Long said. Decatur Utilities reported power outages in Southeast Decatur affecting 1,700 customers early in the evening. DU reported all power was restored by 8 p.m.
In North Courtland, Police Chief Spencer Butler said power lines and trees were downed just north of town and he believes it is from tornadic activity. He said no injuries were reported.
An 18-wheeler was tossed on its side on Alabama 20 in North Courtland, but the driver was uninjured, witnesses said.
“Trees are down, and debris is everywhere,” said Butler. “Power lines are down in the field just north of RKM," also known as Sivley Fuel and Convenient Store at Lawrence County 150 and Alabama 20.
Limestone County EMA spokeswoman Daphne Ellison reported homes were damaged and trees down along Batts and Ripley roads in the Coxey community. She said there were no reports of injuries.
Limestone County Commission Chairman Collin Daly said damage also was reported along Neely Loop Road and Moyers Road in the Coxey-Tanner area.
“The same storm that hit Town Creek jumped across the river and hit this area,” he said. “We had some structure damage to houses and some barns destroyed. We will have to wait until daylight before we can finish surveying the damage.”
Daly said a car hit a downed tree on Nick Davis Road in East Limestone. “A car can be replaced, lives can’t,” he said. “We are fortunate not to have any reported injuries.”
Linda Peebles, a Courtland resident, said two large trees toppled and blocked Hamilton Street about two blocks from the historic town square. No injuries were reported, she said.
“The wind and rain started swirling and it got rough for a few minutes,” she said.
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said, while he had heard damage reports across the county, the city itself seems to have been spared serious damage from the storm.
Monday was the 19th anniversary of a Southeastern tornado outbreak that produced a twister that killed 11 people in Tuscaloosa.
