The National Weather Service gave an EF2 rating to the Town Creek tornado that killed two people and injured four others Monday night.
Dan Dixon, meteorologist at the NWS office in Huntsville, said a survey crew estimated the tornado had winds that peaked at 134 mph. The tornado’s pass was 7.91 miles in length and occurred along Lawrence County 265, also known as Blue Hollow Road, southeast of Town Creek.
An EF2 or higher is considered a significant tornado.
A second survey report found that two tornadoes touched down in northern Madison County. An EF1 tornado went through Monrovia and an EF0 hit Meridianville.
Dixon said it will probably be Wednesday before a survey crew will get to inspect the damage near Coxey in Limestone County.
Lawrence County Coroner Scott Norwood has identified the couple killed when a tornado went through Lawrence County on Monday evening as Justin Chase Godsey, 35, and Keisha LeAnn Cross Godsey, 34. The couple’s son, Landen Godsey, was transported to Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham on Monday night. His condition was not available.
