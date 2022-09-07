FLORENCE — When Riley Patterson and her mother began packing a few years ago to move to Tuscumbia, Riley went through numerous boxes to decide what would make the move and what wouldn’t.
Inside one box was a costume.
It was the first costume she had worn at 6 years old for her first dance routine “Kiss the Girl” from Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”
“It got me to where I am today,” said the junior at the University of North Alabama. “I like the way when you dance that you use your emotions. For example, if I’m happy, I like to dance around with happy music.
“Sometimes when I’m sad, it may be a contemporary dance to get the emotions out. But dance pretty much makes me happy a lot.”
She clearly has not let the fact that she’s deaf deter her from her favorite activity.
Thanks to cochlear implants, she’s able to hear music and listen to people talk.
Patterson’s parents discovered their daughter was deaf when she was 18 months old.
There are levels of deafness, and Riley is profoundly deaf.
“We would walk into the room and say, ‘Hey Riley’ and she would turn around,” said her mother, Tiffani Hill-Patterson. “It wasn’t because she heard us, it’s because she felt us come into the room. Her audiogram showed that if she was sitting right beside a jet engine, she wouldn’t hear it.”
The Pattersons elected to have Riley fitted with cochlear implants. Her first implant was put on the right side of her head right before she was 2 years old. The second implant was put on the left side of her head when she was 5 years old.
“I didn’t discover (I was deaf) on my own until I was maybe 5 or 6 years old,” Riley said. “That didn’t stop me. I kept on going on with my life. I went to school like everyone else, except with a little more help than (the) other students in the classroom. But I was treated equally as the other students.”
Her parents treated her just like any other child, too.
She had an alarm like any other school-age student. Even though Riley can’t hear a generic alarm, she feels it when it goes off.
Her alarm goes under her pillow and shakes her until she wakes up and turns it off.
“It’s almost like an earthquake,” she said. “It does have a noise to the alarm, but I can’t hear it when my implants are out.”
Dealing with her deafness was enough of a hurdle, but that seemed minor compared to the summer of 2018.
Riley’s father, Ryan, died unexpectedly a week before she was to start her junior year of high school.
“It really took a toll on me during the first half of my junior year,” she said. “It was hard to continue with dancing, because I was dealing with the grief.
“But then I realized my dad wanted me to continue dancing. He wanted me to have a great junior and senior year in high school. I know he’s in a better place right now, and that is what has kept me going.”
Riley is always a glass-half-full kind of person.
“I don’t know why I stay so positive — somehow it just happens,” she explained. “Whenever I meet new people, I can easily make new friends. The dance team, for example, I don’t want anyone on the team to get sad or frustrated. I always try to find a way to keep them happy and make sure there is a good outcome from anything.”
Claire Hendrickson and Riley joined the ROAR dance team together as freshmen and have been inseparable since. They spent countless hours working together to perfect their dance routines as well as work together on homework assignments and other classwork, and they are now roommates.
“We can communicate without saying a word sometimes because we just know what the other is thinking," Hendrickson said. "She’s one of the most uplifting people I’ve ever met in my life. I can’t count the number of times she’s been there for me as a best friend. She’s so selfless. She’s always thinking of other people. ... I really want people to see Riley like I do and not her disability.”
It’s no surprise that Riley wants to become a nurse.
Attending Madison County's Sparkman High School, she enrolled in Medical Academy during her sophomore year. There, she was given a crash course on the medical field and what it has to offer.
Riley did well during her sophomore year and aced the class.
She now plans on pursuing nursing school to either work in the emergency department, as a pediatric nurse or in labor and delivery.
Even as a nurse, Riley wants to continue with her first love — dance.
Outside of class and dance at UNA, she works in Florence at Allegro Dance & Fitness. She works in the studio as an assistant for the instructors there and helps teach the younger children ballet and hip hop.
“After college I hope to continue to dance,” she said. “I could go after a huge dream to become a Tennessee Titans cheerleader or Memphis Grizz Girl for the NBA team or become a dance teacher at a local dance studio,” she said. “I just hope to continue to dance, because that’s what I love to do.”
