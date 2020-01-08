• Eduardo Alvarez-Esparza, Sreysros Meng and Martha Salinas-Velasquez, all of Decatur, were named to the dean's list at Berea College in Kentucky. A student is named to the dean's list who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least four total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours.
• Marc McLendon of Decatur was named to the fall dean's list at Berry College. The dean's list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.
• Trixie Coley of Ardmore, Darryl Doty of Danville, and Kaitlyn Holmes of Hartselle were each named to the Columbia College dean's list for the fall semester. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.
• Dan Fite, Colleen Greaves, Christopher Payne, Linda Powell and Ethan Thomas, all of Decatur, were named to the dean's list at Belmont University for the fall semester. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality GPA of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
• Camron Reedus of Decatur, a Criminal Justice major, was named to the Dean's List for the fall semester at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas. To be eligible for the ASU dean's list, full-time undergraduate students must maintain at least a 3.25 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.