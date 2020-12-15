Arrests
• Malcom Scott Stewart, 40, 2234 Westmead Drive S.W., Decatur; third-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Aaron Michael Brown, 18, 1616 Olive St. S.E., Decatur; second-degree burglary; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• David Deshun Bumpus, 31, 410 12th Ave. S.W., Decatur; second-degree assault; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000. (Decatur police)
• Desiree Deshone Harris, 26, 426 Hillside Road S.W., Decatur; obstruction of justice; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Desmond Deshawn Cook, 34, 406 Lawrence County 460, No. 5, Trinity; possession of synthetic narcotics; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Makayla Jonae Malone, 22, 1410 Seventh Ave., Athens; obstruction of justice; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Colt Wheeler Burney, 38, 1814 Old Moulton Road S.W., Decatur; two counts of third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Randy Gene Kyle Jr., 31, 28362 Jennings Chapel Road, Toney; third-degree theft, using false identity to obstruct justice; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ricky Lee Haggermaker Jr., 31, 9911 W. U.S. 72, No. 6, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mickey Dale Sanders, 36, 17353 Ferry Road, Athens; manufacturing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bobbie Kay Willard, 29, 28580 Old Scrouge Road, Elkmont; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeffery Joe Wilburn, 42, 27975 Shannon Road, Ardmore; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.