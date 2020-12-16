Arrests
• Alberto Calderon, 35, 914 Carridale St. S.W., Decatur; possession of synthetic narcotics; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Reginald Allen Pryor, 49, 10765 Griffith Road, Tanner; two counts of third-degree theft; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $31,000. (Decatur police)
• Jessica Lynn Hanson, 32, 669 Loveless Road, Hazel Green; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Trenton Lamar Thomas Hoyt, 30, 418 Stevens Road, Hazel Green; third-degree burglary; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Walden Zeitner, 43, 153 Minnie Brown Road, Ardmore, Tennessee; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Breanna Maxine Sides, 23, 13422 Marks Drive, Athens; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.