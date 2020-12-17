Arrests
• Savanna Renea Bailey, 21, 1952 E. Brownstone Court S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft, distribution of controlled substance; was being held in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Decatur police, Morgan sheriff)
• Elijah Walker McMeans, 19, 25720 Hunter Gates Road, Lester; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Randy Gene Kyle Jr., 31, 28362 Jennings Chapel Road, No. 12, Toney; manufacturing methamphetamine, first-degree theft, first-degree forgery; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kelly Marie Hogue, 32, 13979 Ripley Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Dee Alexander, 42, 1297 County Road 13, Shorter; third-degree robbery; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dylan Randall Martin, 28, 27950 Old Miller Road, Ardmore; possession of dangerous drugs; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rebecca Marie Bankhead, 44, 35 Sandra Lane, Athens; possession of methamphetamine; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cierra Shianna Miller, 24, 26925 Sixth St., Ardmore; possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.