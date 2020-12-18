Arrests
• Brian Duane Acevedo, 22, 424 E. Camp Private Trail, Gallatin, Tennessee; second-degree rape; was being held in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Tanya Leruth Barksdale, 49, 25260 Clem Road, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Becky Lynn Brown, 41, 230 Toney Road, Toney; three counts of possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gregory Walden Zeitner, 43, 153 Minnie Brown Road, Ardmore, Tennessee; first-degree theft; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Newell Pugh Jr., 50, 14755 Chris Way No. 39, Athens; two counts of possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
