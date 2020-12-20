Arrests
• Justin Tyler Hargrove, 19, 25823 George Lane, Elkmont; first-degree receiving stolen property; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dylan Randall Martin, 28, 27950 Old Miller Road, Ardmore; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Trent Dylan Miller, 22, 1004 S.W. Eubanks Road, Hartselle; possession of controlled substance; was being held in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.