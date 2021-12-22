Arrests
• Zachary Gerard Burgess, 32; third-degree assault; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Christy Melson, 38; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• James Hall, 51; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Davey Wayne McKinney, 53; third-degree burglary; in Lawrence County Jail with no bail listed. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Richard Anderson, Athens; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Richard Freehan, Madison; possession with intent to distribute, dissemination of child pornography; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Nathan Harville, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Amanda Malone, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Preston McFarland, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joseph Medley, Elkmont; seven counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jake Modica, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Munden, Ardmore; breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree theft, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sean Sutton, Gary Lakes, Indiana; second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Calvin Tolliver, Athens; third-degree escape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Rebecca Tyler, Athens; aggravated child abuse; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Kendrick Vincent, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Waldrep, Decatur; sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12, enticing child for immoral purpose; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jesse Wasserburger II, Tanner; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joslynn Winston, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Barry Wooley, Athens; second-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
