Arrests
• Amos Nathanael Johsnon, 43, 208 Cullman County 1078, Vinemont; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Adell Dvante Casey, 35, 1318 Alamo Ave. Apt. 2, Kalamazoo, Mich.; second-degree assault; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,600. (Priceville police)
• Kenneth Briggs, 46, homeless, Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Jason Michael Anello, 42, Salvation Army, Decatur; three counts of breaking and entering a vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Decatur police)
• Stephen Dewayne Harbin, 41, 18078 East Limestone Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,250. (Limestone sheriff)
• Amber Hope Moyers, 30, 28986 Old Scrouge Road, Ardmore; first-degree assault, second-degree assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Vince Allan Griffin, 28, 3243 Ripley Road, Nauvoo; second-degree criminal mischief; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Athens police)
• Billy Wade Jackson Jr., 43, 25788 Hunter Gates Road, Lester; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Toby Dale Helms Jr., 32, 13740 Elk River Mills Road, Athens; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Steven Lynn Gandy, 58, 20360 Pine Ridge Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Zachary Keith Hughes, 33, 1374 Bluff City Road, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jessica Cielu Braden, 43, 25 Doe Run Drive, Scottsboro; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
