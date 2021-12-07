ARRESTS
• Dustin Ray Shirley, 32, Decatur; sex abuse of a child; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Oswaldo Mariaca Galindo, 43, Decatur; first-degree criminal mischief; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• Katlyn Nicole Burks, 23, Decatur; receiving stolen property; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Hartselle police)
• Larry Joe Lawson, 57, Huntsville; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Morgan sheriff)
• John Edgar Ellis Jr., 53, Falkville; possession of methamphetamine, first-degree possession of marijuana; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jerry Thompson, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police, Limestone sheriff)
• Mark Stacey, Madison; two counts of second-degree assault, possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Charles Browder, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Ashley Gatlin, Elkmont; second-degree escape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Sacha Johnson, homeless; third-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Michael Kennedy, Elkmont; first-degree facilitating escape; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Angela Reeves, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heather Colwell, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Jeremy Harris, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• Ashley Johnson, Madison; first-degree auto theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Heather Moore, Ardmore; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Thomas Gustav, Toney; five counts of fraudulent use of credit/debit card; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• Gary Turner, Hillsboro; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
