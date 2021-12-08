ARRESTS
• Mykl Shane Harden, 50, Hartselle; sex abuse of a child less than 12 years of age; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• Teressa Medley Overton, 63, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit/debit card; in Morgan County Jail with no bail listed. (Decatur police)
• Preston McFarland, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Athens police)
• David Mitchell, Harvest; seven counts of third-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts of first-degree criminal mischief, first-degree theft, third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Echols, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail listed. (Limestone sheriff)
