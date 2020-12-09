Arrests
• Breanna Maxine Sides, 23, 13422 Marks Drive, Athens; aggravated assault; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
• Brandon Shane Mitchell, 42, Bay Village Drive, Athens; breaking and entering; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Joshua Allen Summerford, 26, 12427 Lawn Gate Road, Athens; four counts of breaking and entering; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Priceville police)
• Malcom Scott Stewart, 40, 2234 Westmead Drive S.W., Decatur; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
