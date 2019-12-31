ARRESTS
• Charles Edward Jackson, 48, 639 Lafayette St., Nashville; three counts of first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $90,000. (Decatur police)
• Laura Hopper, 38, 1813 Kathy Lane Court S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Jeramy Wade Roberts, 31, 202 Hillside Road S.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and three misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,400. (Decatur police)
• Rey Lagunas Quintana Jr., 19, 1407 W. Market St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• Charles Alvin Eugene Baker, 34, 22996 Roberts Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
