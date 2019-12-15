Arrests
• Steven Rudolph Thomas, 33, 915 Hillwood Drive S.W., Decatur; obstruction of justice and five misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $4,000. (Decatur police)
• James Edward Strong, 55, 1215 Logan St. S.W., Cullman; second-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Hartselle police)
• Austin Lee Hamm, 24, 100 Cotton Place N.E., Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Morgan sheriff)
• Christopher Dewayne Pylant, 33, 15015 Elk River Mills Road, Athens; possession of a pistol by a violent felon, possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Dallas Stanley Sharpe, 34, 307 Spring St., Athens; two counts of distribution of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
• Ashely Elizabeth Hayslett, 23, 100 Sanderfer Road, Athens; two counts of second-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
