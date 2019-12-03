ARRESTS
• Christopher Scott Martin, 40, 391 County Road 1094, Cullman County; two counts of first-degree rape and two counts of first-degree sodomy; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $100,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jasmon Cuadero Pettus, 33, 1812 Dover Circle S.W., Decatur; first-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Beth Ann Chaney Parker, 40, 90 Meadowlark Drive, Morgan County; two counts of possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Shannon Robbins Hansard, 43, 602 Morrow St. N.E., Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Steven Carl Mears, 31, no address available; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• John Victor Heckstall, 56, 205 Fifth St. N.W., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Billy Harold Anderson III, 30, 2245 Hough Road, Florence; first-degree escape; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Morgan sheriff)
• David Patrick Mitchell, 55, 24604 McClung Drive, Athens; possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $4,250. (Alabama troopers)
