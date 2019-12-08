Arrests
• Terry Wayne Thomason, 45, 1701 Wilhite Road, Morgan County; trafficking in meth; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $250,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Walter Raymond Morrow, 31, 966 Curry Chapel Road, Somerville; torture/willful abuse of a child under 18; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Charles Brandon Muzzey, 38, 203 Johnson Landing, Valhermoso; possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jesse Cory Holt, 35, 1810 Brownstone Ave. S.W., Decatur; fraudulent use/possession of a credit card; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Hartselle police)
• Emily McCrary Ellison, 22, 338 McVille Lane, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $3,500. (Athens police)
• John Tracy Adkins, 41, 720 N.W. Capshaw Road, Madison; third-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,500. (Athens police)
