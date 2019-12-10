ARRESTS
• Danilla Porter, 24, no address available; third-degree burglary; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Decatur police)
• William Timothy Redmond, 47, 904 Eighth Ave. S.E., Decatur; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Cassandra Gayle Ritchie, 29, 24910 Elkton Road, Elkmont; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Joshua Bradley Griffin, 30, 127 E. Pike Road, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Jerry Wayne Thompson, 40, 718 Hardy St., Athens; two counts of Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA) violations; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $30,000. (Athens police)
• Laquentin Demar Malone, 31, 2104 Hine St., Athens; possession of a pistol by a violent felon and two misdemeanors; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $10,000. (Athens police)
• Billy Jay Howell, 48, 1200 Grace Ave., Athens; possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence (controlled substances); in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ke’Umbre Kendrell Waugh, 19, 1801 Canterbury Circle, Huntsville; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Darneshia Estae Clemons, 20, 700 Fifth Ave., Athens; second-degree domestic violence-assault; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Athens police)
