Arrests
• Rhiheem Lamicquelle Nichols, 24, 2215 Central Parkway, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Lekendra Annechellyo Abrams, 23, 308 Beard St. S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Layna Kaye Morgan Arcega, 27, 3004 Farmington Road S.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Crystal A. Sprain, 34, 2218 Sunalin Road, Elkmont; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Morgan sheriff)
• Marquez Daniel Lewis, 25, 134 McEntire Lane, No. D31, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Jaree Rashaun White, 19, Church Street Northeast, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Morgan sheriff)
• Emilie Josette Smith, 44, 1109 Eighth Ave. S.E., Decatur; second-degree promoting prostitution; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Priceville police)
• Brandy Caroline Bowman, 35, 986 Tracey Lane, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Robert Joe Buckner Jr., 24, 2862 Alabama 20, Decatur; two sex-offender registration violations; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Decatur police)
• Shaneah Marie Cole, 29, 1515 19th Ave., No. 212, Decatur; second-degree forgery; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Christopher Wayne Dickey, 36, 815 Indian Creek Road, Huntsville; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bryce Daniel Clark, 28, 28151 Nuke Whitt Lane, Ardmore; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
• Cody Heath McGraw, 29, 222 Crutcher Circle, Athens; first-degree criminal trespassing; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Limestone sheriff)
