Arrests
• Daniel Carey Gladden, 31, 545 Morgan County 154, Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,600. (Decatur police)
• Joshua Brandon Atchley, 20, 3217 Manassas Run S.W., Decatur; possession of controlled substance; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,200. (Decatur police)
• Timothy Dewayne Cline, 35, 1488 Oak Grove Road, Good Springs, Tennessee; chemical endangerment of a child; first-degree receiving stolen property; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $11,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• James Hubert Overton, 29, 13427 Carter Road, Athens; possession of controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Matthew Alan Wright, 25, 100 E. Sandifer Road No. 141, Athens; first-degree theft; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Chadwick Ladon Turner, 37, 11371 Cowford Road, Athens; first-degree burglary; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Manuel Theodore Martinez, 39, 23810 Norman Lane, Elkmont; failure to register as a sex offender; in Limestone County Jail with no bail set. (Limestone sheriff)
• Randy Dale Scott Jr., 36, Moulton; possession of controlled substance; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $8,500. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Tommy Dan Whitfield, 48, Moulton; third-degree burglary, first-degree theft; in Lawrence County Jail with bail set at $25,000. (Lawrence sheriff)
• Timothy Appling, 52, Tuscumbia; third-degree burglary, first-degree theft; being held in Colbert County Jail on a previous charge and a hold has been placed for Lawrence County. (Lawrence sheriff)
