Arrests
• Jonathan Joseph Lorenza, 36, 1102 Fifth Ave. S.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and four misdemeanors; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,200. (Decatur police)
• Andrea Kenyetta Carter, 35, 260 Havensham Drive, Birmingham; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Christine Renae Pace, 35, 257 Havensham Drive, Birmingham; third-degree theft; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,000. (Decatur police)
• Donna Heist, 39, 16695 Brooks Drive, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Ryan James White, 42, 16695 Brooks Drive, Athens; chemical endangerment of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Bradley Austin Pugh, 40, 2513 Quail Ridge Lane, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Athens police)
