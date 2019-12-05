Arrests
• Caiden Taylor Franks, 18, 6037 N. 1000 East, Otterbein, Indiana; first-degree theft and interference with child custody; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Daniel James Price, 32, 21 Callie Private Drive, Somerville; breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Morgan sheriff)
• Joshua Glenn Proctor, 33, 29451 Lakeview Drive, Ardmore; torture/willful abuse of a child; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Limestone sheriff)
• Mytasia Shantay Felton, 23, 918 Brownsferry St., Athens; shooting into an occupied building and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $6,000. (Athens police)
• Edward Thomas Ferguson II, 31, 13190 Brownsferry Road, Athens; second-degree receiving stolen property and possession of a controlled substance; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000. (Athens police)
• Charles Colt Browder, 33, 18121 Happy Hollow Road, Elkmont; destruction of property by a prisoner and a misdemeanor; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,500. (Athens police)
