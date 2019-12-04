Arrests
• Michael Douglas Hacker, 34, 605 Fifth Ave., Athens; possession of a controlled substance, distribution of a controlled substance and two counts of conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $20,000. (Athens police)
• Andrea Michelle Cockrell, 36, 131 Russell Road, Morgan County; third-degree robbery and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,800. (Decatur police)
• Haley Erin Flood, 21, 2401 E. 12th St., Huntsville; four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Priceville police)
• Brandon Watts, 20, 2401 E. 12th St., Huntsville; four counts of breaking and entering a vehicle; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Priceville police)
• Nathan Allen Wilkerson, 38, 145 Mitchell Road, Portland, Tennessee; fugitive from justice, Florida Department of Corrections; in Morgan County Jail with no bail set. (Department of Corrections)
