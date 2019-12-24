ARRESTS
• Jerrod Farris, 32, 1423 Brookline Ave. S.W., Decatur; two counts of possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,300. (Decatur police)
• Joshua Bradley Griffin, 31, 127 E. Pike Road, Falkville; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Shane Robert Cray, 33, 395 County Road 1609, Cullman County; possession of a controlled substance and a misdemeanor; in Morgan County Jail with bail set at $1,300. (Decatur police)
• Abigail Sarah Cantrell, 33, 112 Bates St., Athens; possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia-felony (second offense); in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $5,000 (Limestone sheriff)
• Eric John Vandermarkt, 35, 112 Bates St., Athens; possession of an altered firearm; in Limestone County Jail with bail set at $2,500. (Limestone sheriff)
