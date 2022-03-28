Grades 9, 10, and 12 in Decatur High School will switch to virtual instruction Tuesday and grades 10 and 12 will be virtual at Austin High School as a result of juniors in both schools taking the ACT.
In a statement released by Decatur City Schools, the shift to virtual instruction in the specified grades is “an effort to provide the juniors with the best possible test environment and adequate test administrators.”
Juniors will be released after they have finished testing Tuesday.
