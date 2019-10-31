Decatur Animal Services will feature adoptable animals at a booth on Saturday at the Decatur Police Department's Heroes and Helpers event, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Founders Park, by the Old State Bank.
DAS is a municipal animal shelter operated by the city as a division of the Decatur Police Department. Animals adopted from DAS receive preventive testing and vaccines and are spayed/neutered.
For questions, contact DAS at (256) 341-4790.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.