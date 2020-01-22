Flu activity in the Decatur area has reached significant levels, with 1 in 20 people visiting doctors showing “influenza-like illness,” according to the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Nine respiratory viruses — including influenza A and B — are circulating in the state, prompting local school officials to activate flu prevention plans that require custodians to clean more, especially in high-touch areas.
“We are preaching to our kids about the need to wash their hands,” Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said Tuesday.
He said the district had 10 reported cases of flu among its 7,000 students last week, but he is sure the numbers are higher.
“We are monitoring this, taking every precaution we know to take and being as proactive as we can,” Hopkins said, adding that teachers and administrators have also been asked to clean classroom surfaces when possible.
Decatur City had 600 students absent Tuesday, which is down from the 608 students that were out the same time a month ago, Superintendent Michael Douglas said.
He didn’t know how many of the absences were because of the flu.
Decatur Morgan Hospital has tested significantly more people for flu this year and the number of positive flu tests has increased about 2% to 214 cases compared to last year, said Carrie Wynn, director of emergency services.
She said the best ways to prevent spreading or getting the flu is a lot of hand-washing and getting the flu vaccine. Wynn said a lot of people don’t get vaccinated because they fear they can get the flu from the vaccination.
“This is not the case because the vaccine is a dead virus,” she said.
It's not too late in the season to benefit from the vaccine, she said.
“If people have symptoms of the flu, they need to drink plenty of fluids, stay at home and treat the symptoms,” Wynn said.
Flu season typically runs from October to as late as March, but Morgan County Schools started preparing when school started in August.
Transportation director Hank Summerford said more than half of the district’s students ride buses, so his workers have been using a food-based, electronic static spray in buses that kills viruses and bacteria.
He said the inside of every bus gets sprayed at least once per month and spraying is more frequent for buses where sickness is detected in a school.
“We’re using a negatively-charged spray that grabs to everything,” Summerford said.
Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said Hartselle City has foggers in every school that dispense chemicals designed to knock down viruses that spread the flu.
She said Hartselle had several students absent Friday, especially in one first grade classroom, but there were no significant issues Tuesday.
In Athens City, Superintendent Trey Holladay said absenteeism was between 2% and 3% on Tuesday, which is generally where the district is at this time of year.
“Right now, there’s nothing out of the ordinary,” he said.
As of Jan. 11, the flu had caused three non-pediatric deaths in the state this flu season, according to ADPH.
“Significant influenza activity has been detected in all eight districts in Alabama,” state officials wrote.
Statistically, according to ADPH, there is a 60% chance flu activity has already peaked, but a 15% chance of a peak in late January and a 25% chance of a peak in February.
ADPH recommends that anyone with flu-like symptoms stay at home until they are fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications.
