Decatur City and Athens City school systems are the only two in the area that haven’t suspended meal pickup programs initiated after schools closed in mid-March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Other systems say they’ve temporarily discontinued the meal distribution because of safety concerns for their workers.
“We’re continuing our program and monitoring it,” said Dwight Satterfield, deputy superintendent of Decatur City Schools. He said DCS has given out more than 35,000 meals since schools were closed on an order from Gov. Kay Ivey.
He said meal pickup will continue Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. at seven school sites across the city. The locations are Austinville, Banks Caddell, Benjamin Davis, Frances Nungester, Oak Park, West Decatur and Woodmeade elementary schools.
Athens City Schools is distributing meals for people 18 and younger in Limestone County at Athens Elementary School on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.
“Anyone in Athens and Limestone County who is 18 years and younger is invited to pick up meals at Athens Elementary School while supplies last,” spokeswoman Ginger Hickman said in a news release. The school is at 601 S. Clinton St.
Hickman said Monday and Thursday drive-thru pickup will have two days of food including two breakfasts and two lunches.
All meals are free but the child, 18 and under, must be present at pickup.
Limestone County schools discontinued offering a meal plan, but its students are permitted to use the Athens City pickup.
Hartselle, Morgan County and Lawrence County school systems have suspended meal programs but have plans to bring them back if the state stay-at-home order is lifted or expires.
In Hartselle, the city school system suspended the program Monday and could restart in early May, but in the interim it has partnered with area churches for meals, according to Superintendent Dee Dee Jones.
“We distributed five breakfasts and five lunches on Monday,” she said. “Now, we have suspended our meal program until May 4 for the safety of the (child nutrition program) staff, our administration and the families who pick up the meals,” Jones said.
She said 522 students picked up a total of 5,220 meals Monday. That gave each person food for five days, Jones said.
She said Life Church will sponsor a curbside meal pickup today from noon to 1 p.m. at Hartselle High. She said only lunch meals will be served while supplies last.
“We plan to begin distributing food again after the stay-at-home order is lifted,” she said.
Other churches helping provide meals include Daystar Church and Hartselle Church of Christ.
The Caring Place at 1410 State St. in Hartselle offers food for pickup from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesdays, said Director Virginia Alexander.
“We welcome any parent of the students to come by and pick up food,” she said. “We give bagged groceries. The food will have to be prepared at home. There are no requirements to pick up food during this time of need.”
Morgan County Schools suspended its meal program April 8 because of concerns for safety of CNP workers and families.
“Much will depend on if and how the governor’s stay-at-home order evolves,” spokeswoman Lisa Screws said. “Superintendent (Bill) Hopkins is committed to resuming the program in some form.”
At Monday’s school board meeting, Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith also cited safety concerns as the reason for suspending the meal program.
“It's also impossible for our workers to maintain the safe distance needed," he said.
He said he hopes to reinstate the program in early May, adding many families in the county rely on school meals to help feed their children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.