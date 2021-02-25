Decatur attorney Lawrence C. Weaver has been elected to the board of governors for Wilmer & Lee, which also has offices in Huntsville and Arab.
Frederick Fohrell, Robert Wood Jr. and Samuel Givhan also were elected to the board, and D. Ashley Jones was elected the firm's president and managing member.
