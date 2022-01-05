The city of Decatur’s Sanitation Department is a day behind on garbage pickup because of the weather and the holiday, city spokeswoman Emily Stewart said.
Stewart said the city was closed Friday for the New Year’s Day holiday, so garbage collection for that day was initially moved to Monday.
However, the Morgan County Landfill was closed Monday because of the overnight ice and snow. This put garbage pickup behind a day, Stewart said.
Stewart said Sanitation plans to catch up with its collections on Saturday, which is normally an off day for the crews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.