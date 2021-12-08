An Atlas V rocket assembled at the United Launch Alliance plant in Decatur launched successfully Tuesday from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida carrying a NASA laser communication satellite and several payloads for the U.S. Space Force.
The Atlas 551, the most powerful in the Atlas series with five solid rocket motors and 2.5 million pounds of thrust at liftoff, carried the Space Force’s Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission. It was ULA’s longest duration mission, with the rocket traveling seven hours and 10 minutes before depositing its payload in geosynchronous orbit 22,000 miles over the equator.
“Today’s launch is a testament to why the ULA team continually serves as our nation’s most reliable and successful launch provider for our country’s most critical space needs,” Gary Wentz, ULA vice president of Government and Commercial Programs, said in a written statement.
The 196-foot-tall Atlas V had a 16.4-foot-wide fairing to hold its payloads.
It was the 90th flight of an Atlas V since ULA, a joint venture of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, was formed in 2002. According to a ULA news release, “ULA has launched 147 times with 100% mission success.”
While several Space Force items in the rocket’s payload were classified, the NASA satellite launched Tuesday carried an experimental laser communications system designed to transmit data across space more efficiently than the radio frequencies currently used.
"This launch introduces an exciting new technology for space missions," said Jim Reuter, associate administrator for NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate at NASA Headquarters in Washington. "Demonstrating this innovative way of communicating with spacecraft will open the door for this technology to expand the horizons of future space missions."
The laser communications system will send and receive data at a rate of 1.2 gigabits per second from geosynchronous orbit to Earth, according to NASA, fast enough to download a movie in under a minute. Laser communications systems are smaller, lighter, and use less power than radio frequency systems. The experimental system will initially use infrared laser to communicate with ground stations in California and Hawaii, and eventually NASA plans to use it as a relay satellite for communications between the International Space Station and the Earth.
“Some experiments will simulate relay scenarios between the moon and Earth to inform how laser communications could one day be used in NASA’s Artemis missions,” according to a NASA statement, referring to a manned flight planned to the moon in 2025. “The experiments and simulations will inform the development of future NASA and commercial missions hoping to utilize optical communications in Earth orbit and for exploration of the moon, Mars, and beyond.”
Another portion of the NASA payload is designed to study the origin of solar energetic particles, a dangerous form of radiation from the sun.
Liftoff for Tuesday’s launch, which had been delayed several times, was at 5:19 a.m. EST.
