Decatur will be able to remain a metropolitan statistical area following a federal agency's decision announced Tuesday.
The Office of Management and Budget said it will keep the minimum population needed in a community's core city at 50,000 residents in order to be designated a "metropolitan statistical area," also known as an MSA.
The federal government had been considering doubling that threshold to 100,000 people. Under that earlier proposal, 144 cities — including Decatur — with core populations of 50,000 to 99,000 were at risk of becoming "micropolitan statistical areas" instead. The proposal would have changed the designation of more than a third of the current 392 MSAs.
The 2020 census estimate pegs Decatur at a population of 54,607. The Decatur MSA encompasses Morgan and Lawrence counties, which have a combined population of about 153,000.
Leaders of metro areas like Decatur had worried the change would cause real harm, preventing urban areas from getting designated federal funding and making them less attractive for economic development.
Federal statisticians who originally had recommended the change said it was long overdue, given that the U.S. population has more than doubled since the 50,000-person threshold was introduced in 1950. Of the 734 public comments the Office of Management and Budget received about the proposed change, 97% opposed it, the agency said Tuesday in a notice of its decision.
