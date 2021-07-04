Spectators filled Spirit of America Field at Point Mallard Park on Sunday night for the fireworks show that concluded the two-day Spirit of America Festival.
The show began at 9 p.m. as fireworks launched from the east end of the park and ran for 15 minutes alongside songs like Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.”
"There's no way we could count attendance (Sunday), but ... attendance was great," said Donna Whitten, president of the Spirit of America Festival.
The festival was held for the first time in two years after the pandemic canceled it in 2020.
Pyro Shows Inc. of Adamsville produced the fireworks show for the fourth time at the festival.
